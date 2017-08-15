Aaron Rodgers Took A Woman On A Date – She’s Famous Now

Aaron Rodgers was spotted with soccer player Marie Margolius last night in New York. Apparently he was on an intimate date with the 24-year-old Harvard grad, his first public date since breaking up with Olivia Munn last April. Marie Margolius doesn’t have much of a following right now and honestly, she sounds kind of boring so hopefully this will be the last we have to hear about who Aaron Rodgers is blasting.

“They arrived at around 10 p.m. and seemed to be on a date. He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito,” an insider told us. The athletic duo sat close to each other in a quiet booth and feasted on cheeseburgers and monkfish and drank malbec and pinot noir. We’re told they ended the evening by sipping espresso and strolling together down the street.

Cheeseburgers and monkfish? Be still, my beating heart! Has there ever been a pair of foods that could pair so erotically with the perfume of love?!

Aaron Rodgers, one of the most high-profile quarterbacks in NFL history, has had a long history of dating equally famous females. Now that he’s settling with another boring athlete (athletes rarely have interesting personalities, admit it) he can finally settle in with someone and get fat after retiring to the broadcast booth.

Whether or not his new girlfriend will have a positive or negative impact on Aaron Rodgers’ fantasy football stock has yet to be determined, but I’m going to assume that she’s no where near as controlling as Olivia Munn.