Aaron Carter Has Been Freed from Captivity

Two weeks ago Aaron Carter checked himself into rehab to focus on his “wellness” after appearing on TV and talking about how happy he is to not have HIV or something. It seemed like his life was kind of a shit show so I find it hard to believe all of his problems were solved after two weeks of cucumber water and group meditation. Either way, I look forward to more from the former child star because I have a sick fascination with how unnecessarily dramatic this kid is. He’s like Norma Desmond trapped inside a trailer park twink’s body.

“Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness,” his rep Steve Honig confirmed in a statement. “Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible.” (from Celebuzz)

